Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

KRO opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.