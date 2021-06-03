Kusama Market Capitalization Achieves $3.66 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $431.79 or 0.01143422 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $480.07 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00312980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00247562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,734.84 or 0.99924550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

