Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.28

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Kylin has a market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kylin has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.95 or 0.09351401 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,270,420 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.