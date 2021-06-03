L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.97. L Brands has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in L Brands by 2,272.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610,714 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.