LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Reaches $13.00 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. LABS Group has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

