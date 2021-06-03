Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $636.97 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $274.51 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.