Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0460 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Lambda has a market capitalization of $68.52 million and $7.22 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00990275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.72 or 0.09318895 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,203,925 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

