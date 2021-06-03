Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 10% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Lamden has a market cap of $9.49 million and $76,457.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

