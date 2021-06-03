Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 641.50 ($8.38). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 633 ($8.27), with a volume of 447,798 shares changing hands.

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 899.33 ($11.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 486.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 664.77.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

