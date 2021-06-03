Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.70

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

