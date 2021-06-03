Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $136,893.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00287162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00197868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.01183898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,548.49 or 0.99836127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034035 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

