Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.15. 6,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,287. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.25.

