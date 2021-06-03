Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce sales of $17.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.57 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMRK. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

LMRK opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $333.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

