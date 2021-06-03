Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Shares of LE stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Insiders have sold 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

