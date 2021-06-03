Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.