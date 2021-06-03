Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.34. 190,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

