Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.67.

Shares of LB traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 190,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

