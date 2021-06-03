Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.66 on Thursday, reaching C$44.34. 190,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

