Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.42. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $199.86. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

