Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.93

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.93 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.13). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 168.10 ($2.20), with a volume of 3,435,471 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

