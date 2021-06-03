Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.04% of Leggett & Platt worth $63,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEG opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.12%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

