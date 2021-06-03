Lendefi (LDFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $94,208.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00312696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00232952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.01190597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.10 or 0.99841853 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

