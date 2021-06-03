Lendingblock (LND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,425.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,425.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 136.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.90 or 0.09348653 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

