Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.48

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.76.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

