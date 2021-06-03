Liberum Capital Increases SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 570

SThree (LON:STEM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SThree stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 455 ($5.94). The stock had a trading volume of 746,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 397.66. SThree has a 12-month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.50 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The company has a market cap of £606.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

