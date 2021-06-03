Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$83.25. Linamar shares last traded at C$80.35, with a volume of 66,577 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.2500006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,644.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $1,263,281.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.