Liquity USD Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $733.36 million and approximately $112,476.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

