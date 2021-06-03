Liquity USD Trading Up 0.3% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $733.36 million and approximately $112,476.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

