Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $16.00 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and $5,919.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.83 or 0.01172918 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,292.33 or 0.99185505 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 726,040,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.