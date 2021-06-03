Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0735

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $202,418.96 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,926.23 or 1.00040238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00089562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008643 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.