Litecoin Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $184.10 or 0.00483403 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.29 billion and $2.96 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.