Lition Market Cap Tops $463,898.21 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $463,898.21 and approximately $4,109.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.43 or 0.07240947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.27 or 0.01816615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00482834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00176413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00784450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00475345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00429737 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

