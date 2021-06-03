LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,157 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of LKQ worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

