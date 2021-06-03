LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,532.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $893,452.03 and $3,532.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00124471 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002526 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00832145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

