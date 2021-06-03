LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00020902 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $122.67 million and $74,177.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

