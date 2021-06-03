Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.