Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 505,363 shares trading hands.

LOOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

