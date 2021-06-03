Loop Capital Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $42.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

