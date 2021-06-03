Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 24,249 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.56% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $64,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

