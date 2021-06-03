Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 41,640 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.43% of Avnet worth $59,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

