Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Globant worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.13. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

