Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 59,862 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.71% of NuVasive worth $57,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

