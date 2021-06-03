Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,933,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,056,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.45% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

