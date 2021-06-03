Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Freshpet worth $50,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Freshpet by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $173.62 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

