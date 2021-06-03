Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.13% of CareDx worth $75,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $6,061,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CareDx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 35,821 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,011 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $80.02 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.