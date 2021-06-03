Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 331.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,072 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $73,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,230,000 after acquiring an additional 197,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

