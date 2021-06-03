Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $54.01 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after buying an additional 175,529 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.