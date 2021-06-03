Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $55.22 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206,944 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $55,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 279.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $495,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

