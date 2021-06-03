Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $55.33 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Rapid7 worth $55,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $54,503,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $34,426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,484 shares of company stock worth $2,632,998. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

