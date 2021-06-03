Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $58.14 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,256 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.87% of Planet Fitness worth $58,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -346.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

